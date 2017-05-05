Roads deteriorating, says Poya

MOST roads in PNG are falling apart because of lack of maintenance, National Road Authority chief executive officer Ponege Poya says.

Poya said there is no maintenance programme for the many roads that were being built.

“Everybody is building roads here and there but there is no proper maintenance approach,” he said.

“We do not have structured programmes focused on maintenance.”

Poya, who was among the key partners and stakeholders that attended the national road maintenance and rehabilitation workshop, said there must be an effective routine maintenance programme for roads.

“You can confidently approach a maintenance programme if you are sure that there is a reliable stream of funding,” he said.

“Maintenance is life-long, it’s forever so it’s a challenge and we need discipline and sound policies and we need appropriate activity.”

He said the creation of the NRA was about road subsector reform, a dedicated body that raises revenue outside the normal budget stream.

Like this: Like Loading...