Roads first, Soloma told

I commend Okapa MP Saki Soloma for having the first DSIP meeting in Okapa Station.

It is something that has been missing for the past 15 years and for a first-time MP to do so is a sign of things to come.

The road projects he outlined are to be his priority as our people have been neglected for far too long and they have suffered enough.

When Soloma talks about Kemiu Road please know that the people of Ward 2, Okapa West – known as Kokopi – will also need a road to connect them to that network which will connect to Kuana village in Henganofi District.

This will give Okapians a third option to get to markets instead of the Kuru or Offafina roads only.

Peter Akori ,Okapa, EHP

Like this: Like Loading...