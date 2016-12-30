Robbery suspects arrested

POLICE have arrested two men and are looking for three others involved in the robbery of a service station in Port Moresby on Tuesday.

National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi said the thieves took cash and other items estimated at K17,130 from the Total service station at Badili.

Police managed to arrest two men and recovered K200.

“The incident happened on Tuesday around 10am. Five men armed with three pistols, a screw driver and a pinch bar went into the shop pretending to be customers and held up the shop manager and staff,” he said.

“The operation manager was held at gun point and was taken into the office where all the service station takings are kept. The thieves took bags containing cash plus other items worth K17,130.

“Police on patrol at the Badili roundabout chased the getaway vehicle to Murray Barracks where it was abandoned with a bag containing K200 in coins.”

He warned business houses, security guards and police to be on the alert for criminals.

“Criminals do not dress in rags but come in looking like office workers. So guards must monitor the people going into the shops,” Turi said.

