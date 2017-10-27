Roche raises concern over students’ deaths, urges parents to supervise better

By Moya Iowa

A CHURCH leader is concerned about the deaths of students who had just completed their annual examination papers, urging parents to supervise them better.

Father Victor Roche, pictured, the general secretary of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, said it was becoming a tradition for students of Grade 10 and 12 to go partying soon after completing their exams. There have been three so far reported this year.

The first two were in East New Britain.

In Port Moresby on Wednesday, the body of a young man was found inside the basement of the Treasury Building.

Police could not be reached for an official confirmation but posts on social media said the body was of a 23-year-old who allegedly went missing on Friday after celebrating his graduation.

Roche said it was sad to see young lives lost so tragically and urged students to have some responsible adult accompany them if they want to celebrate the end of their exams.

Roche also reminded parents always be aware of the whereabouts of their children.

Roche urged students to be responsible about their welfare and safety and refrain from going out drinking.

Roche said students must think of their parents who had struggled to provide an education for them.

