Role of human rights defenders vital, says Kalinoe

CLEAR referral pathways and centres on the ground will enable laws and programmes on gender-based violence to work, according to Department of Justice and Attorney General Secretary Dr Lawrence Kalinoe.

Kalinoe said at the opening of the GBV Human Rights Defenders training on community referral and mentoring services yesterday in Port Moresby that human rights defenders played an important role on the ground to make the system work.

“You are now in the front line to be defenders of human rights and defenders of gender based violence issues,” Kalinoe said.

“These are responsibilities which sometimes can bring you to some risks but it’s a responsibility that someone has to take.

“Human rights wouldn’t mean much if we don’t have those systems in place, if we do not have those infrastructures in place to translate that into reality.”

He said to change a person’s behaviour took time and one must not be disappointed if there were no quick results.

“This is not like building bridges and classrooms and things like that where you see tangible outcomes right away,” he said.

“This is dealing with human character and human development

“Moulding and building a person to become better is going to take some time and patience. It does not happen over night.”

He commended NCD Governor Powes Parkop, UN Women and other partners and individuals for taking the stand in the fight against GBV and making Port Moresby a safe city.

NCD acting deputy city manager Lulu Ted said, “This training I’m sure links human rights defenders to all the major stakeholders in the area and it can help develop the capacity of HRDs to prevent the spread and respond to GBV.”

