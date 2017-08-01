Roles too confusing

WITH the way things are going on with the roles, functions and responsibilities of the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties and Candidates and the Electoral Commission, we are seeing a lack of separation between these two offices.

The Organic Law on the Integrity of Political Parties and Candidates (OLIPAC) cannot be enforced by the registrar because it has no teeth.

It is a total waste of public funds to even create this white elephant. Abolish OLIPAC and the office of the registrar and use the money to fund other areas in need.

Let us instead have a two-party system with the prime minister elected by the general population rather than parliament.

We are already sick and tired of the crime, manipulation and fraudulent and blatant disregard of established laws, protocol and processes.

There is absolutely no respect and honesty in this election.

This general election is the worst in our political history.

Brenson Morlee-Kaupa

Reformist-Gordon

Like this: Like Loading...