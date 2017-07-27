Roll debacles and missing names

GIVEN the Common Roll debacles, the Electoral Commission now has an excellent opportunity to start updating the roll by recording the names of eligible voters whose names are missing from the 2017 roll.

These can then be verified/confirmed when the exhaustive updating proper is carried out over the next four years as we prepare for elections 2022.

People have the right to know which provinces had no issues with missing names, which ones had the least number of eligible voters missed out and which ones had the most.

We hope that the commission has already noted these missing names for updating purposes.

BT LASKONA

