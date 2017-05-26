Romance, romans and zombies

By GREG CLOUGH

ROMAN soldiers in short skirts, zombies in full gore and other weird phenomenon will take control of the Moresby Arts Theatre (MAT) for the next two weeks.

The weird phenomenon will be presented in two 1-act plays, “Zombie Attacks” and “When the Buai Falls” and promise lots of laughter with humour that is zany, a bit naughty and totally hilarious.

For the audience, the night begins innocently enough with drinks and snacks in the foyer before events take a turn for … er, the absurd …. and the audience find themselves listening to a very would-be serious but inevitably ridiculous discussion on what to do should zombies invade PNG. Complete with simulations and roving zombies.

Almost as dim-witted as the zombies, the wanna-be zombie killers seek help from the Village People whose slick moves and strident harmonies provide hope of turning back the invasion. Once people have stopped laughing they can then enjoy the intermission, enjoy more drinks and discuss the merits and failings of their just completed training in zapping a zombie.

“Buai” tells the story of ancient Roman soldiers invading Papua New Guinea and quickly becoming enamoured of the local girls – and vice-versa. The Roman soldiers, consisting of the elderly Maximus and his sprightly son, Dickus spend too much of their time patrolling a magic Buai tree. And when a buai fruit drops from the trees and is slickly caught by one of the slim young things so intriguing to the eye of Dickus (pun intended). Heaven help him.

Love is truly in the air. Interestingly the now rather XXL mother of Dickus’s new found sweetheart wonders over to the Buai tree and spots, not far away, Dickus’ father, Maximus. Memories are jolted, and the mother realizes it’s him, the ex-lover she has a 20-year-old score to settle with. Maximus is not impressed and makes several failing, flailing attempts to flee her loving clutches. In short, despite Maximus’s name, Dickus gets the better end of the stick.

This might be one of the wackiest nights you’ve ever had in PNG – and that really is saying something. So come along and support MAT.

We are a community based organisation promoting PNG culture and the arts. And we do it without government support. Our success is the result of our own hard work and from people like you and generous sponsors in the business sector.

And guess what? We have survived for over 100 years, perhaps making us the longest surviving community group in PNG. MAT is open to families, singles and children. Apart from regular plays and musicals, MAT hosts a monthly art and craft market every second Saturday of the month. In addition, MAT runs the Annual Youth Arts Program where high school students learn from local NGOs about important social issues, which they then turn into theatrical sketches with help from Dr Jane Awi and the drama department of the University of Goroka.

Last year more than 500 students participated. This is great for the students in their own development – they learn to express themselves, gain confidence and work as a team. More importantly, it’s great for PNG.

Tickets at the MAT have now been reduced from K50 to K30 for adults, matinees K20, and K10 for children and students.

You can pick up tickets at Boroko Food World, Waterfront Supermarket and directly from the MAT in Magaini Drive, next to the New Zealand Embassy.

Show dates are Thu 1, Fri 2, Sat 3 and Thu 8, Fri 9, Sat 10 June 7.30 pm, plus matinee on Saturday 10 June 1pm.

Greg Clough is publicity manager at Moresby Arts Theatre.

