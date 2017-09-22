Roo calls for more fire stations

By Rebecca Kuku

NEW fire stations should be built in Port Moresby to cater for its expansion and growing population, says PNG Fire Service chief officer Bill Roo.

There are only four fire stations currently at Boroko, Waigani, Port Moresby (town) and Gerehu.

“New fire stations need to be built in strategic locations to cater for the extended parts of the city such as 9-Mile and Taurama,” Roo said.

“Also these new extended parts of the city do not have fire hydrants also.”

He said there were also new settlements around the city which were also at risk of fire because they were unplanned and had no good roads which fire trucks could use to reach the fire.

“Currently we are doing our best and using whatever resources we have available to serve the people,” he said.

“But it is important that as the city grows, more fire stations should be built.”

Roo said there were some fire hydrants in the city damaged during road constructions while some hydrants were not working.

Recently a mother and her son died in a fire at Konedobu. Before that, more than 40 homes were either damaged or destroyed in a fire at Hanuabada village in Port Moresby.

