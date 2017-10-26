Rosso calls for unity in Lae

Lae MP John Rosso told an audience in in Lae last Sunday that there was too much violence in the PNG society and unity was the answer.

“Unity is the only way that people are able to solve problems for themselves and their neighbours, especially in Lae,” he said.

Rosso was speaking at the Baha’i faith’s 200th anniversary celebrations in Lae, the occasion marking birth the faith’s founder Baha’u’llah.

The Lae MP said the Baha’i community’s programmes were much needed in PNG communities and the junior programme proved a success in Lae.

He said the programme helped children between the ages of 11 and 15 become members of the community that contributed to the well-being of the society.

“It focuses more on the moral conduct and building capacity among those young youths and also requires them to carry out service projects in their sectors for the benefit of the local communities,” he said.

Rosso said Baha’i offered children classes that focused on developing virtues such as truthfulness, trustworthiness and patience through activities and training.

