Rosso throws support behind technical schools

LAE MP John Rosso says technical schools are important because they produce the trades people needed in building the nation.

He has thrown his support behind the Malahang Technical Vocational School and St Joseph Technical School at 8-Mile, in Lae.

“Even though St Joseph is outside the city, I believe in these two schools for the technical education they are providing,” he said. “We need more technical people. We have got a lot of people who go to university. We have a lot of people on the

streets because they cannot get a job.

“You can get all the best education in the world but if we do not have good technical schools, we do not have people to work as plumbers, painters, mechanics, carpenters and so forth.”

Rosso will get Malahang to provide rubbish bins for the city.

He will provide empty drums which Malahang students can paint and install at bus stops and around the city.

Like this: Like Loading...