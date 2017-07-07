Rotary club eyes anti-violence campaign under new leadership

THE Port Moresby Rotary Club aims to help reduce family violence in the city with a #SayNo2famiyviolence campaign, says the club’s new president, Adam Hughes.

He said he wishes to start an awareness campaign that addresses family violence issues to help develop Port Moresby as a thriving, safe and healthy place to work.

He was speaking after his election in Port Moresby yesterday.

“The effects of family violence aren’t limited to what happened behind closed doors, the fall affects the victims, family and friends as well as those who carry out the violence,” he said.

“It also impacts on our feelings or safety, and how we interact with each other as a community and over shadow the vibrancy and quality of our everyday environment.

“It is my wish to start an awareness campaign that addresses family violence issues here in Port Moresby.

“The #SayNo2familyviolence campaign is aimed at helping to reducing incidents of family violence and developing Port Moresby as a thriving, safe and healthy place to work.”

Hughes said that at the local level this needs to be achieved through short-term and long-term planning.

“In a short term this means equipping communities with the skill to understand and meet the challenges of violence and to encourage victims and perpetrators to seek help.

“Our long-term goal is to change the behaviour towards offending, condemning, tolerating and ignoring family violence.”

He said his plan is to first organise the meeting with the police, health services department, women’s organisations, supports groups, schools, churches and members of the local government.

“The desired outcome being how we are going to eradicate family violence in the community. The plan at this stage will be to concentrate on Port Moresby before hopefully rolling out the awareness campaign to the rest of PNG.”

