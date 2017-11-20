Rotary club gives desks to Morobe school

By JIMMY KALEBE

STUDENTS of the Dantap Elementary School at Umi Atzera in Markham, Morobe, are grateful to the Huon Gulf Rotary Club for giving them 25 new desks.

Dantap is a remote village, and receiving such a donation was something new to the villagers.

Students at the school which opened in 2011 have been using bush materials for desks and classrooms, and paid for their own learning materials. Club representative Christine Bocksch told the people that the donation was because people were so committed to achieving better education for their children.

“You do a lot for the education of your children despite the remoteness of the village and that has proven to others that you are committed,” she said.

Bocksch urged the community to look after the desks and put them to good use for the benefit not only for the children but also to the communities it will serve.

Huon Gulf school inspector Sam Geseng said the donation would enhance the children’s education.

“Being in the middle of mountain ranges and fast-flowing rivers, Dantap villagers have been the strongest promoters of their children’s education,” he said.

“People walk long distances to bring school materials and other goods and services to the community.”

