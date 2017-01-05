Row between authority, govt

By DOROTHY MARK

A ROW has developed between the Madang town authorities and the government over the acquisition of the Sir Donald Cleland Park in the heart of Madang town for the 2018 Apec meeting.

Town mayor Joe Yama said the Madang urban local level government as the custodian of all reserved land in town including parks had been by-passed when the parks were taken over by an investment company to develop the area for Apec.

Yama said they would give their consent to any company or individual who applied for the reserve land after going through the required screening processes.

He said they were not told about the plans for the Sir Donald Cleland Park and Yabong Park. “These parks are for the people of Madang and the MULLG is the custodian. This (acquisition of the parks) is news to me,” he said.

Yama said they had started redeveloping the area by filling the swamp at the back of Sir Donald Cleland Park.

Madang district CEO Philip Komb said two hotels would be built on the two parks. The hotels are to carter for hundreds of executives and officers attending Apec meetings in town.

