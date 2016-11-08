Royal PNG Constabulary gone to the dogs

The Royal PNG Constabulary has gone to a state where there is no command and control whatsoever down the rank and file and it’s simply not worth wearing the once very proud blue uniform.

A lot of very bad habits and corrupt actions by junior officers down the line is a direct result of no respect for senior officers.

Senior officers both at the Police Headquarters and city or provincial commands are the ones to blame for the actions of officers both male and female down the line.

Most of these senior officers are looking for ways and means to make money and have totally forgotten about their primary role in ensuring peace and normalcy for citizens and expats to live, work and move around peacefully.

I will state some examples of matters in question and actions by senior officers which are clearly seen and known by officer down the line.

A syndicate of senior PHQ uniform officers colluding with senior civilian officers at the PHQ accounts section drawing cheques for service providers and collecting large sums of commission fees. Some officers are even going to the extent of demanding payments from service providers before cheques are released; Divisional commanders and provincial commanders involved in suspicious activities with businessmen and high profile people within their area of command and it is very clear in the eyes and ears of junior officer; Senior contract officers both uniform and civilian receiving housing and vehicle allowances but still living in Police Institution houses and having 24 hours use of vehicle bought and maintained by the Royal PNG Constabulary; and, Senior officer creating paper companies and putting in dubious claims for hire cars, fuel supplies and other contract works and getting paid.

A lot of robberies and armed hold ups involving large sums of money that are done around the country are done in consultation and are planned by police officers who know the activities happening mostly at PHQ and do not care about the reputation of the Royal PNG Constabulary.

These are just some of the incidents that need urgent investigations and have officers responsible dealt with. Otherwise it’s a waste of time for the, “Year of Discipline” a statement made by the Commissioner of Police recently.

Over to you, Police Commissioner.

Anti-Corruption Cop

Port Moresby