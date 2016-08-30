Royal sendoff for Tigers

By MELTON PAIS

ROYALS tamed Kone Tigers with an 8-5 victory in the elimination finals of the Port Moresby Rugby League Under-20 division on the weekend.

The Black Swan International-sponsored Royals, who have had some finals football experience from last year, ran in two tries against maiden finalist Tigers, who managed a four-pointer and a field goal.

Royals, through centre Elizah Ohue, scored the first try inside the opening 10 minutes but the conversion attempt by centre Joel Amos was unsuccessful, giving them a 4-0 lead.

The match was only 25 minutes each way.

The Tigers U20, who have proven to be a strong team in this year’s PRL competition, managed to score an unconverted try through prop Jeremy Timothy to level the scores 4-4 before the break.

Returning from the half-time break, Tigers’ quick-thinking halfback Hoge Wasup took a field-goal 10 minutes into the second-half to push his team to a 5-4 lead.

However, Royals proved they were worthy contenders for the finals when they scored the winning try through interchange winger Jethro Ken in the match’s dying minutes.

The conversion went wide but Royals won 8-5.

PRL’s normal competition games ended the previous weekend and last weekend’s matches at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium and the National Football Stadium, were to determine the top-eight contenders for the U20 and A grade and the top-five for the women’s division.

Kone Tigers lost to a better Royals outfit last weekend but still have a chance to make the finals as both teams are in the top-four.

Royals have a bye this weekend before the major semifinal next weekend.

Related