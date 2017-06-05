Royals, Butterflies women use edge over opponents

ROYALS and Butterflies’ experience enabled the two Port Moresby women’s rugby league sides to beat their opponents on Saturday at the National Football Stadium.

Royals the two-time reigning premiers beat Souths 16-10 while Butterflies earned a 14-12 win over West.

Royals with dynamic fullback Freda Waula, centre Naomi Kaupa, prop Veronica Waula, captain Meli Jacob, centre Martha Molowia and hooker Jennifer Robert had enough grunt and guile to edge an enthusiastic Souths outfit.

Robert won the player-of-the-match award for her impressive display which saw her ignite the Royals attack and provide quality ball out of dummy-half all game.

But Souths were no pushovers with flyer Joanne Kuman and burly Iga Skala Kere wreaking havoc on the Royals defensive line. But the women in blue held there nerve and managed to scramble well enough to come out victors in the end. In the other notable clash, Butterflies tank Carol Humeu continued her strong form earning her the player’s award for her efforts.

In the other matches, Paga Panthers just managed to scrape past Sisters 4-0 and the Hanuabada Hawks hammered Magani 26-4.

After nine rounds, Paga and Royals are still unbeaten and maintain the top two spots.

The Hohola Flies and Defence were dropped from the competition because they did not play their registration fees reducing the competition to 12 teams.

This may see the Flies and Defence clubs fined because they have not met the competition rules.

