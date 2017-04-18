Royals extend streak to four, Panthers in slump

ROYALS maintained their second spot after beating Paga Panthers 12-8 in their round five clash of the Port Moresby Rugby League competition at the National Football Stadium on Saturday.

It was the Royals’ fourth straight win. The upset of the round was caused by a reorganised Brothers who beat the 2017 MRDC Nines champions Tarangau 10-2 in their A grade fixture.

It was the inclusion of livewire John Supa which made the difference as he masterminded line breaks and coordinated the defence for his side’s third win. Royals were held for the better part of the game with the halftime score at 2-0 after Panthers five-eighth Billy Opa secured two points after a dangerous tackle by Royals.

However, in the second half Royals secured three unconverted tries through centre Damien Herod, winger Kebro Kua and fullback Elizah Ohue to lead 12-2.

Richard Wagambie’s Panthers bounced back through second row Kalen Thompson, who scored a try near the post which halfback Gilbert Korato converted.

The Panthers have some regrouping to do after three straight losses. Results: Women – Hawks 10 Kone Storm 0, Tarangau 10 Dobo Warriors 0, West 12 Defence 8, Paga Panthers 10 Magani 0; Men A-Grade – Kone Storm 10 Warriors 4, Kone Tigers 26 Hawks 26, Brothers 10 Tarangau 2, Flies 16 West 10.

