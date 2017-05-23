Royals hold off Tarangau women

By JACK AMI

PORT Moresby Rugby League women’s defending premiers Royals overcame a determined Tarangau 10-0 on Saturday to remain unbeaten after seven rounds.

The match at the National Football Stadium’s Oval 2 saw the women-in-blue take a 6-0 lead into the break before holding off their compatriots in a tense second stanza.

The two-time premiers had playmaker Freda Waula driving their offence, with the fullback getting her side first on the board with an effort that saw her skirt the sideline to race around and plant the ball under the uprights.

Jennifer Roberts converted for Royals to lead 6-0. Forward Naomi Kaupa crashed over in the second-half for her side to take a 10-0 lead which would eventually become the fulltime score.

Tarangau forward Irene Torepa, who was one of the best on the field, made breaks and bent the Royals defensive line with every touch but her side was unable to capitalise on those efforts.

Round 7 results: Paga Panthers forfeited Kone Storm, West 16 Dobo Warriors 0, Souths 22 Kone Tigers, Butterflies 12 Defence 4, Sisters 28 Magani 0. Standings: Paga 14, Royals 12, West 10, Hawks 8, Sisters 8, Butterflies 8, Souths 4, Tarangau 2, Tigers 0, Defence 0, Magani 0, Storms 0, Warriors 0, Flies 0.

