Royals maintain winning way

BLACK Swan Royals maintained their winning streak, defeating Souths 32-12 in the Port Moresby Rugby League competition at the National Football Stadium on Saturday.

In an entertaining round nine game, Royals, who are proving to be the top contenders, ran in six tries to Souths’ three.

Royals led 10-4 in the first half but came back stronger in the second half to upset Souths with additional 22 points.

The tries came through Royals lock Joel Kei and Ezra Gotuno in the first half and in the second half second row Nicko Dom scored two and the other two came through centre Jonathan Terry and fullback John Stanley.

Royals halfback and captain Karis Peter converted four of the six tries

The 2015 premiers, under coach Sammy Rice, have maintained their great form and have been the competition front runners.

On the other hand, Souths put up a courageous show against Royals and went down fighting.

Forward Raymond Tia scored two tries and second rower Isaac Bonoi collected one through a solo effort but these could not help.

Royals are the top team in the competition because they have retained their players and maintained consistency.

Current Port Moresby Vipers player Nicko Dom is among these players who have helped boost the Royals this season.

