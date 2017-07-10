Royals, Paga Panthers win

PORT Moresby Rugby League competition leaders Royals put on a solid defence to hold out Hohola Flies 22-10 in the top-of-the-table clash at the National Football Stadium Oval 2 on Saturday.

Royals maintained their winning run and are now leading the points table on 12 ahead of the Flies who are in second spot.

In the other match, Paga Panthers beat the Kone Storm 24-8.

The Panthers, who are in ninth spot, battled hard to clinch victory over Storm to make the top eight.

The Panthers’ former Kumul and SP Hunters’ half back Roger Laka and Hela Wigmen centre Stanford Talita made their presence felt on the field.

Meanwhile, Souths frustrated Hawks 10- 4 in round 12 of the women’s competition at the National Football Stadium last Friday.

Souths’ star full-back Joanne Kuman touched down twice and the victory pushed the Hawks further up the points ladder.

Kuman scored the only four-pointer in the first half for her side to lead 4-0 at the break.

In the second half, Kuman wrong-footed the Hawks defence from the edges and stepped inside to score between the uprights for a 10-4 lead.

Hawks were rewarded with a consolation try several minutes before full time.

Today, in the main encounter Butterflies have a stiff challenge against Tarangau.

Butterflies utility and prop Carol Humeu will be the player to watch.

The 22-year-old of mixed Enga, Chimbu and Central parentage, has been in great form throughout the season and is expected to lead Butterflies charge along with skipper Della Audama, Delilah Ahose and Carol Francis.

Tarangau will rely on Irene Torepa to call the shots for her side.

Butterflies are on 16 points and Tarangau are on 14.

In the other matches, Sisters take on Kone Tigers and West face Magani.

Standings: Paga Panthers 22, Royals 19, Sisters 16, Hawks 16, Butterflies 16, Tarangau 14, Souths 14 and West 13 should be the confirm standings.

