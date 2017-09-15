Royals, Souths set for preliminary final replay

THE Port Moresby Rugby League women’s preliminary final replay is scheduled for tomorrow at the National Football Stadium Oval 2.

PRL board chairman Dr James Naipao said Royals and Souths would face-off again after their 10-10 golden point extra-time stalemate last week.

Naipao said the preliminary final had to be called off last week as the match had gone past its scheduled timeframe and the men’s preliminary final between Royals and Hohola Flies had to be run.

According to the competition rules of PNG Rugby Football League the outcome of the match had to be determined in golden point extra time as opposed to regular season games where the side who scored the first try was awarded the match.

The winner of the Royals-Souths match plays the Paga Panthers in the grand final on Sept 30 at NFS main oval.

