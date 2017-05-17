RPNGC sets sight on centre to be training ground

THE Papua New Guinea Royal Constabulary has set its sight on the East Lorengau refugee training centre in Manus.

Commissioner Gari Baki says that the constabulary will bid for the centre as a government agency when it closes in October.

“The centre is a good place to set up a regional police training centre for the New Guinea Islands.”

“We are hoping to acquire the centre when it closes so that recruits from the New Guinea Islands can be trained here instead of going to Bomana,” he said.

Baki said that if there were more regional training centres then the country would be able to have more police officers for the growing population.

“But we will have to wait and see. When the refugee centre closes in October, and the centre is placed up for tender, we will definitely be tendering for the centre.”

The regional asylum detention centre and the East Lorengau refugee training centre will cease operations in October as per an agreement reached by the Australian and Papua New Guinea prime ministers.

The centre has six buildings and can cater for up to 300 people. It currently has 36 refugees who are living there and are being trained to fit into the

Papua New Guinea lifestyle and culture.

