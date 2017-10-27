RSPCA to conduct free pet checks

THE Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) will engage four Canadian vets to conduct free neutering or sterilising of pets next month.

The service will run for one week for interested pet owners to take in their animals (dogs and cats).

Neutering is the removal of an animal’s reproductive organs, either all or a considerably large part, and it is the most common animal sterilising method to avoid over-population.

According to RSPCA, the procedure involved in the surgery presented little risk for the animal and the pet would be ready to go home, usually on the same day.

The usual procedures involved are castration (for males) and ovariohysterectomy (for females).

In other parts of the world, animal shelters and rescue groups encourage pet owners to have their pets neutered to prevent unwanted litters.

RSPCA advises pet owners that the major advantages of having a pet neutered are:

No unwanted puppies or kittens;

it reduces the risk of female pets developing reproduction related tumors; and,

The pet will be less likely to roam around the neighborhood and cause a nuisance.

The RSPCA’s Neuter Campaign was launched in 2009 and since then, an estimated 850 animals have been sterilised.

RSPCA advises interested pet owners to register by filling in a free neuter form which can be collected from the clinic or by emailing rspca@rspca.org.pg.

All applications will be screened and successful applicants will be notified.

