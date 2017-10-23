RSPCA draws animal enthusiasts for annual walk

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) hosted its eighth annual Paws Walk in Port Moresby recently.

The event is aimed at bringing together pet owners, animal welfare advocates and animal lovers all over Port Moresby.

The event provides an opportunity for the RSPCA of PNG to highlight its animal welfare campaigns such as the adoption programme, the education programme and the stray animal collection activity.

A group of people and their pet dogs gathered at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium to take part in the event.

Welcome remarks were made, a brief warm-up session conducted, the ribbon cut by the RSPCA president Veronica Marshall, and special guest Jason Smith, and then they were off on a 9km walk around the Paga Hill ring road.

This year’s RSPCA Paws Walk drew 242 participants and 39 dogs.

There were different breeds of dogs including mastiffs, German shepherd’s and PNG specials.

Among the doggie participants were a handful of those who have found their forever families through RSPCA’s adoption programme.

Also attending were a handful of dogs on the adoption programme, looking for good, loving homes and families to call their own.

The RSPCA of PNG said it appreciated the support received from business houses and individuals who made this year’s event successful.

