RSPCA to walk the Paw’s Walk on Sunday

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) of Papua New Guinea will walk the Paw’s Walk on Sunday at Ela Beach in Port Moresby.

RSPCA thanked HiTron as the organisation with the highest number of participants registered to walk the Paw’s Walk.

HiTron registered 66 teams to walk in the programme.

HiTron’s longtime employee and animal lover, Julie Sansan, said they participate in the Paw’s Walk to show their continued support for RSPCA programmes about the well-being of animals in Port Moresby.

“We need to stop cruelty to animals,” Sansan said.

She said people need to be educated to understand that animals play different roles.

Sansan said one of the examples are dogs guarding families and properties and preventing thieves.

“We also need to stop selling wild birds and animals, they should be left in their natural habitat which is the forest,” Sansan said.

She had participated in the last four Paw’s Walk and is looking to walk again this Sunday.

RSPCA is grateful for the ongoing support they receive from HiTron.

Apart from HiTron, Corporate Transport Niugini, Curtain Bros PNG, Douglas Dimagi, Gateway Children’s Fund, Kiwi Club, Laguna Hotel, Paradise Foods, Starland Freezers, Tango and Tribe FM also support the walk.

