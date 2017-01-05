Rubbish can create power

By VICKY BAUNKE

RUBBISH collected in urban centres can be converted to energy to generate income, according to engineer and bio-fuel enthusiast Thompson Benguma.

He said the management of solid waste in towns and cities was being highlighted in the media more often now and should be addressed by the Government at all levels.

“Waste is a blessing in disguise,” said Benguma. “Public authorities need to understand and appreciate the abundant traditional methods of managing waste such as waste conversion which is basically about converting waste into synthesis gas which could be used to generate electricity for sale to PNG Power and generate revenue.

“There are a number of waste conversion technologies available in the world that can be used to solve the problem of waste and the energy security needed in the towns and cities.”

He estimates that Lae city generated enough waste per year which could be converted and used to produce 40 megawatts of power.

“That’s an estimated K100 million in revenue per yearif the rubbish is converted,” he said.

Benguma urged the Lae council and the Japan International Cooperation Agency consultants and public authorities to stop planning another dump site and seriously consider his proposal to convert waste into energy.

Benguma is conducting feasibility studies in association with partners from the United States while discussions are currently underway with the Wewak Urban Local Level Government Council on waste management.

