TAMBUL-Nebilyer MP Win Bakri Daki says it is unacceptable to see rubbish in Mt Hagen.

He said the rubbish was giving a bad name to the city just like the bad roads. “It’s really dirty,” Daki said.

“It’s giving a bad image to all Western Highlanders. I saw it for myself that the place is really dirty. I’m really embarrassed.”

The Seventh Day Adventist Church members have cleaned Mt Hagen twice this year, in April and July.

