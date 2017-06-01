Rugby factions agree to talks, split on arbitrator

By ISAAC LIRI

THE current rugby union tussle between the Ben Frame and Steven Kami factions have led to a call for arbitration to start immediately once an arbitrator is appointed by World Rugby.

Both factions have been in communication with World Rugby and have now agreed for an arbitrator from Papua New Guinea to be appointed.

However last week, the Frame-led administration said that an arbitrator from New Zealand must be appointed to resolve the dispute to ensure neutrality.

Frame said that an arbitrator from outside was a sensible move as it would prevent any undue influence.

However the Kami-led group, supported by the majority of provincial unions, called for a PNG-based arbitrator because he or she needed to have a sound understanding of the PNG context.

“We insisted on a PNG arbiter because for the simple reason in our view, this is a situation that doesn’t require anybody from outside the country to resolve,” Kami said. “We need someone with the right background and we believe that we cannot get someone from outside who has that background for this.

“We believe it’s a domestic issue and it should be decided by someone in PNG.”

