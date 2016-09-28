Rugby league needs drastic improvements

I WAS very disappointed by the words of one of the commentators during the PM’s 13 Match between Australia and PNG at the National Football Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The commentator said, “PNG got to learn from this mistake…”

Whether he meant to say that or was said as a result of the one-sided display under his nose is anybody’s guess?

Perhaps this view can probably be held by a quarter of our population.

On the rugby league front, I am suggesting a total overhaul of the entire PNGRFL administration now onwards as the display this afternoon stand out a serious concern for a country that calls rugby league a national sport.

How can the PNG side learn at this stage considering the PM’s 13 match is a very high level match, just below the World Cup and above the Intrust Super Cup?

If the PNGRFL board and its fraternity, the media and local supporters view the PM’s 13 as a development stage, then PNG will continue to be an underdog in all interstate, regional and international rugby league matches because a ‘development’ stage means that the current crop of PM’s 13 PNG players are immature.

So what has happened to the national talents from the intercity cups, feeder leagues, the Intrust Super Cup and the Digicel Cup and the resources invested so far?

I believe that the sponsors and the supporters of rugby league in PNG want to see results in the most amble time period and with the reasonable odds.

So far strategies seem to be clouded. Though the efforts of all stakeholders leading up to the PM’s 13 match was commendable, a shift in focus particularly considering the potential and resources scarcity are immediately required.

I take a bit of fuss about Saturday’s afternoon match which shows the PNG side going down a fat zero to Australia with 58 points.

The home side was not equal to a very strong visiting side as was displayed throughout the 80 minutes.

There was a lack of defense, poor ball execution, penalty giveaways and lack of team coordination among other downsides to the home team inspire efforts by a few players.

The game plan, if any, was not executed well as was shown by the lack of change of game style in the entire eighty minutes.

This could be due to a lack of skills by the players.

For instance, given the sheer size and tough defence of the Australian side, the home side should have opted for a kick and chase game to find gaps and gain space and speed.

I see a lot still needs to done in the development of rugby league in PNG despite it being the national sport.

Mike Haro, via email