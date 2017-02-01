Rugby league stars visit PMGH

FORMER Brisbane Broncos rugby league stars Justin Hodges, Petero Civoniceva and Kevin Campion lifted the spirits of staff and patients when they visited the Port Moresby General Hospital last Friday.

Hospital chief executive office Umesh Gupta said the visit to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit boosted the morale of patients, patients’ caretakers and staff.

The team’s visit was sponsored by the Sir Theo Foundation and the Airways Hotel.

The team visited each patient in the paediatric tubacolociuos ward and the intensive care unit.

The trio gave two Australia National Rugby League cards each to them.

Caretaker Veronica Silibi from Central said: “I am a fan of Team Broncos and I am more than happy to see these legends live.”

