Rugby sees two sides flying flag

THE Papua New Guinea Rugby Football Union has announced the final Pukpuks and Inter Oil Turagu 7s teams for tours this month.

Both teams are scheduled to play in competitions in the Asia Pacific region beginning with the Turagus, who will feature in the Singapore Cricket Club 7s from Nov 4-6.

The PNG 7s team will take part in the Oceania 7s Championship in Suva, Fiji, from Nov 11-12.

The Oceania 7s Championship also serves as a qualifier for non-core nations such as PNG for the Wellington, Sydney and Hong Kong legs of the 2017 World Rugby Sevens Series.

The final team line ups were confirmed over the weekend following the final trial matches at the Taurama Barracks oval.

PNGRFU development manager Sailosi Druma acknowledged the support of Inter Oil Limited for backing the Turagu programme.

He thanked Damaris Minikula for her tireless efforts in managing the programme, which had allowed PNGRFU to broaden its development base by unearthing new talent.

Druma also extended his gratitude to the South Pacific Brewery for their support through their Export Lager brand.

The national women’s sevens and 15s side are also travelling to Fiji with the PNG men to play in the Oceania 7s as well as playing Fiji in a 15s World Cup qualifier match.

PNG 7s team: Henry Kalua (ENB) (C), Joe Mocke (Madang), Gairo Kapana (Central), Willie Tirang (ENB), Wesley Vali (Mendi), Arthur Clement (ENB) (C), Dean Manale (CRU), Max Vali (Morobe), Hensley Peter (ENB), Danny Opa (CRU), Nathan Baramun (AROB), Patrick Tatut (Manus).

Turagus: Himah Alu (CRU), Eugene Tokavai (ENB), Mathew Oedaba (CRU), Ben Kilala (ENB), Issac Akuila (CRU), Maluai Patala (Morobe), Freddie Rova (Central), Henry Turadawai (EHP), Smith Ura (Central), Jimmy Pahia (AROB), Jason Pitbang (Morobe), Navu Nope (Central).

Related