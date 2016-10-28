Rugby tourney to follow World Cup

THE Jonah Lomu Legacy Cup 7s rugby tournament will be played at the redeveloped Bava Park Stadium, following the Federation of the International Football Associations Under-20 Women’s World Cup from Dec 9-11.

Papua New Guinea Sports Foundation executive director Peter Tsiamalili Jr made the announcement at the launch of the JLLC at the New Zealand High Commission last Tuesday.

“After the women’s World Cup has ended, the Jonah Lomu Legacy 7s tournament will be played at the new home of rugby union, Bava Park Stadium,” Tsiamalili said.

“What better way to open a field then by hosting this particular event.

“It will inspire young men and women to develop their life skills through rugby union.”

In his address during the launch, Tsiamalili outlined the developments made to the sporting landscape in the country during the past six years in the lead-up to the Pacific Games and beyond.

With the construction of sporting infrastructure and improvements made to athlete training and development.

“This country is experiencing unprecedented development in sports.

“In less than 16 days’ time, the Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup will be on our doorstep,” Tsiamalili said.

“The tournament will attract 140 million television viewers around the world as 15 national teams converge on Port Moresby.

“On the Nov 13 at around 7pm, Brazil will play PNG.

“If Brazil didn’t know about PNG they will now,” Tsiamalili said.

“ And so will the rest of the world.”

