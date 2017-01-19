Rules to address discipline

By PISAI GUMAR

THE Morobe education division is designing a standardised list of provincial school rules that all schools must follow to address disciplinary issues.

The rules will apply to secondary and high schools and technical vocational educational training colleges.

Programme adviser Keith Jiram said they had seen an increase in disciplinary issues since 2014. But they had dealt with them amicably and noticed a decline.

“The standardised provincial school rules will become an eagle-eye that all schools will follow and execute to deal with disciplinary matters in schools involving students or teachers,” Jiram said.

The rules will override rules set by individual schools.

“This standardized rules will be applicable to all schools in the nine districts. Teachers trained as counselors will be posted to schools to execute their obligations,” Jiram said.

“Minister for Education Nick Kuman and Secretary Dr. Uke Kombra are aware of the initiative.”

Guidance officer Maryanne Kuman was tasked to design the rules.

Jiram said the Teaching Service Commission Act and Education Act which should be addressing school matters were no longer applicable.

It has resulted in many parents lodging complaints with the police on offences in schools.

Meanwhile PNGTA Mamose secretariat president Michael Amos said the PEB needed to set up a committee to visit all schools and find out what was really happening.

“If the matter becomes a frequent issue, then the committee comprising PEB and PNGTA need to investigate, verify and set up standards for the schools to abide by,” Amos said.

Like this: Like Loading...