Ruling party regrets Lalang’s departure

THE deputy leader of the People’s National Congress Party Mao Zeming says it is regrettable that Kandrian-Gloucester MP Joseph Lelang decided to return to his Coalition for Reform Party.

“The people of Kandrian-Gloucester have embraced the People’s National Congress party and its values when Peter Arul (1997-2002) and David Sui (2002-2007) were members of the party representing the electorate,” he said.

“We rolled out a lot of development programmes during those times and also in the last four years when Lelang was part of the party and the coalition government that Prime Minister Peter O’Neill leads.

“Lelang’s departure is regretful. But that does not mean that we will abandon the electorate.

“We will continue and complete all the development programmes initiated in the district that has improved the lives of the people.

“The party has enjoyed a long and cordial relationship with the people of Kandrian-Gloucester and West New Britain and I want to assure them that this will continue.”

He said the government will continue to provide basic services.

