Running election no problem for former teacher

AT 42 and married with three children, Tipi Batamai now has a bigger family to worry about – the 84,000 voters of Dei in Western Highlands.

Former school teacher Batamai comes from the Kombulga tribe and resides at Rapi village.

He left teaching in 2008 to become district education officer and from 2008 to 2017, he was one of the top-performing public servants in the electorate.

Dei has been a success story of the elections so far and Batamai has been one of the leading public servants to keep things moving forward.

He believes that “to get up to the top you have to start small” and that is how he has lived his life as a public servant.

His vision and plan are to ensure there is a peaceful election.

He said Dei is one out of the four electorates in Western Highlands, and he still sees big challenges posed by the remoteness of the region. A helicopter will be needed when polling starts to allow access to areas like Rulna, Tiki, Palgi, Minjim, Kuruna, Kinabuga and Mope.

“These are the most remote polling areas. I’m confident of delivering to the people a best election compared to the previous held and I believe that in the change of people’s mindsets we will end the election peacefully.”

Batamai has been prepared well for his work, having been the assistant returning officer in 2013 while still working as an education officer.

“Running an election is not new to me I know how to handle it,” he says.

For his current assignment, Batamai has funding from the electoral commission and the provincial government.

He wants everyone to have a fair go: “I do not want to communicate with candidates or have any connections with them. For an election to end on good note it will depend on how a returning officer conducts the election.”

He sees an election is about allowing people to exercise their rights to be able to elect the leader of their true choice.

Like this: Like Loading...