Runway lights replaced

By LUKE KAMA and DOROTHY MARK

ACTING managing director of the National Airports Corporation (NAC) Richard Yopo says three runway lights removed from Madang airport on New Year’s Eve have been replaced.

The lights were removed allegedly by youths from a nearby settlement on Saturday night.

Yopo said airports were always seen as critical pieces of infrastructure and economic and social growth engines in every other part of PNG and the world. But not in the case of Madang.

“This attitude needs to be sorted out by authorities if any meaningful outcomes are going to be achieved at all,” he said.

“Those involved have broken Civil Aviation laws and if and when caught, they will be dealt within those parameters accordingly.”

Yopo said there was no interruption to flights and the airport management team in Madang was addressing the issue.

“What is within our responsibility we have covered and that is to have a 24-hour guard posted on the western end of the airport toward the sea – two day and two night guards will be posted.

“The three lights that have been stolen were returned by good citizens of the settlements and are being refitted and tested by NAC engineers .

Our internal process of investigation is currently underway.”

According to Casper Kandamali, a community leader at Biwat settlement, some youths from his area brought three runway lights to the settlement, but he took the lights from them.

Kandamali said he asked why they removed the lights and the youths said they wanted to use them to light up their houses.

Ward Eight councillor Samson Gaan appealed to the NAC to have the airport fully fenced with proper materials to prevent people with bad intentions accessing the area.

He said police presence would control the breaking, entering and stealing of airport properties.

