Rural folks don’t need pity, they need action

SO we hear that the heads of Government departments and enterprises were moved to tears when they heard of the difficulties faced by the villagers of Keapara, Alukuni and Karawa at Rigo in Central on Friday.

One would have thought that most of the secretaries and chief executive officers were visitors, not having lived in the country to

hear and read about the daily struggles of ordinary Papua New Guineans.

If not visitors, then most of them are from urban villagers that have the luxury of basic services delivered right to their doorsteps.

Despite having sons from those areas in key positions in both the public and private sectors, a village leader spoke with emotion outlining their daily struggles regarding health, water and education.

The three villages plus others along the Magi Highway should be catered well with health, water and education as most are less than four hours away from Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea.

Alukuni village leader Mau Au told about the little health centre which cares for over 6000 people of the three villages.

It has only one nurse who is trying her best to save lives.

And when there are drug shortage problems, they have no alternative but to wait for a day or two to go to Kwikila or Port Moresby.

They rely on rain for clean drinking water.

“You can see we have dogs and pigs roaming wildly in the village, and we bury our dead where we have boreholes for alternative drinking water.

“Water PNG, Eda Ranu, Health, please help us in this area. Please listen to us, and let us see some changes.”

This plea and cry from a village leader will no doubt be the same in almost all the villages in the country.

One does not have to look for far to find few more examples.

Almost every day, we receive letters from people highlighting their struggle to access basic health care mostly because of run-down facilities, no water, no electricity, no drugs and an overworked health worker who uses whatever little resource available to provide a vital service.

Then we read about villagers struggling to bring their produce to the market because of the road condition and spend days just to read the nearest main road.

This is now becoming the norm for those in rural areas.

The heads of departments only have to visit their own villages to see similar examples of daily struggles.

To share a tear and get emotional could be a slap in the face for some villages who may see it as a joke.

They don’t need the show of pity and sympathy.

They need those who can make decisions to start cracking the whip so that people down the line who are supposed to implement decisions do what they are supposed to do.

Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari told the department heads that most policies are designed and developed in Waigani without fully understanding the challenges and needs of the 80 per cent of people living in the rural areas.

And when the plans and policies fail, millions of kina go to waste.

The challenge is now on everyone especially those entrusted to deliver not to make the same

mistake, learn from past experience and continue to chart and develop a new part for service delivery.

And rightly so, he challenged especially the department heads to listen, look around, open your eyes and minds to what the community goes through every day.

Only if one goes out and experiences the hardship, then one will feel and understand the people’s cry for service. Like they say, you have to be in it to feel it.

A year ago, we spent one week on our island home in East Sepik and the daily struggle for clean fresh water makes.

Mothers walk across the island to get clean water

And we agree with the chief secretary that unless and until the department heads get to the communities and connect with the people, understand them, appreciate them, only then will they be able to advise the Government on policies which are going to bring services and support to the people.

Sitting in a posh air-conditioned office in Waigani does not really give one a fair idea of what is happening in the villages, hamlets, settlements and islands.

One needs to live, sleep, eat and stay with the rural people to fully understand what they need.

That at least is what good and productive public servants are expected to do.

