Rural health centres in Chimbu reduce operations

By LUKE KAMA

TEN rural health centres run by the Catholic Church in Chimbu have scaled down operations.

That has put pressure on the healthcare system in the province, the chief executive officer of the Kundiawa General Hospital, Mathew Kaluvia, says.

Kaluvia told The National yesterday that Catholic Health Services secretary Sr Elizabeth Koai advised KGH in a letter that the shutting down of 10 rural health centres was due to lack of resources and funding from the Government.

Koai said they could not continue to provide health services because there was no funds to pay staff and no money to sustain operations.

She said they tried to continue to operate with limited resources available until they were exhausted.

Kaluvia is concerned about the impact it was going to have and has requested urgent intervention from the Health Department and the Government. “All the patients in these rural health centres are seeking medical treatment at the hospital and we are now running out of medicines,” he said.

“Our medical personnel are also becoming exhausted and it’s a very tough situation for us here on the ground.

“I request immediate attention from the Health Department and the Government to allocate resources and additional staff to the hospital to address this chronic health issues.

“We used to have enough medical supplies when other hospitals in the country would ran out of stocks, but now we are literally running out.”

