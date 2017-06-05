Rural health services get a boost

COMMUNITY health volunteers will be placed in two villages along the Purari River, Gulf, after an understanding was reached between three stakeholders.

The operator of the Papua LNG project, Total E&P PNG Limited, National Volunteer Service (NVS) and the Gulf administration have signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU) to enable this in Port Moresby recently.

Gulf administrator Marc Avai said: “People in the remote parts of the province are crying out for basic services like health and education, and this MOU is an answer to the prayers of communities in Poroi and Wabo.”

He said community leaders from both villages should also sign the MOU confirming their commitment to look after these health volunteers during their stay in the province.

NVS’s acting executive director , Molly Willie Daure, said this was a unique agreement, in fact the first of its kind where NVS, a provincial government and a private sector entity were collaborating to bring much-needed services to the rural population in Gulf.

She said that the community health volunteers were experienced and at this stage of their careers have dedicated themselves to volunteerism and serving the people.

“We are excited that Total, a private corporation, is willing to engage in public-private partnership (PPP), where they have offered support to NVS and their volunteers, along with the communities who will look after the volunteers during their two-year term.

Total E&P PNG managing director Philippe Blanchard said: “Total’s approach is to collaborate with the Government at national and local level to support the delivery of basic services and this partnership where NVS provides specific expertise is the right way to go.”

Blanchard added that with the project going forward, Total would focus also on addressing health and education matters as these were important for the communities, from where the company planned to source some of its employees for the Papua LNG project.

Senior staff from NVS, supported by Total, travelled to Gulf to visit the villages firsthand, met community leaders and told them about the programme which will bring experienced community health worker volunteers to work in their villages. Poroi village is building a house for their volunteer with support from Total.

Wabo is an existing government station and the community together with Total will make minor renovations to a community health worker’s residence.

