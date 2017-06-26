More rural health workers, policies needed for quality service

By MOYA IOWA

THE president of the PNG Society of Rural and Remote Health, Dr David Mills, says more doctors are needed in remote areas in order to coordinate and make rural health services work.

Mills emphasised this concern at the 2017 Consultative Implementation and Monitoring Council’s National Development Forum in Port Moresby which started on Tuesday and ended last Thursday.

Mills said while a lot of attention was given to the quality of health services in provincial hospitals, most of the remote and rural health service providers such as district hospitals, aid posts and clinics were suffering the most in terms of limited medical equipment, limited funding, lack of doctors and other health workers, which hindered quality health services reaching the rural community.

“Our doctors who live in the districts know the hardships and struggles and should become powerful advocates for bringing attention to the plight of what our rural majority are facing and what these rural health providers are also facing.”

“If we do not have doctors in districts hospitals, we will not know the hardships faced in these districts.”

Mills also stressed the need for rural health policy makers to have an audience and discuss with rural health specialists their ideas and recommendations for developing quality and effective rural health policies.

