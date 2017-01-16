Rural hospital’s HIV response needs support from leaders

THE Kainaintu Rural Hospital’s HIV response team needs the support of leaders in the district to carry out its awareness programmes in villages and communities, an officer says.

HIV response officer Hanema Luton said other districts in Eastern Highlands were well ahead in terms of their HIV work because they had the backing of their leaders and local MPs.

“We did not do awareness patrols, we have a big work to do and that is to carry out awareness in all the communities and villages in the district,” Luton said.

“Our MP does not look at us and support our HIV programmes.

“If we can’t look after people, service is nothing, and we need to support the work of HIV.

“HIV is a cross-cutting issue; from police officers to security guards, everyone need to work together to address this.

“It is not only the work of the Department of Health and health workers to reduce it (HIV infection).”

He said communities that they have carried out awareness in have a less number of HIV cases reported and those that have had no awareness done in them have high higher number of cases.

He said illiteracy was a major contributor to the spread of HIV in the district because many young people in the communities did not complete school and many young women got fooled into sleeping with educated men from towns who were HIV-positive.

He said the team needed backing from leaders to do more.

Like this: Like Loading...