Rural, illiterate voters need to be educated

THIS year is the very crucial year for the people of Papua New Guinea.

The decision people make will determine our country’s social, political and economic future.

I am aware that most of our people are unable to make informed decisions because of their uncertainty in the current issues in the government due to the high illiteracy level.

PNG’s high illiteracy rate is hampering our people’s ability to understand the current social, political and economic trend in the country.

They are not able to make good choices, and they definitely will not make better decisions to elect good leaders into parliament.

Our people will be blinded by political agendas and people will not differentiate the truth from politics.

Only educated people can have the ability to read the minds of the intending candidates.

Politics is a game and only educated people and well to do people can compete for a seat in the parliament.

Most candidates will have good agendas and policies to persuade the people to elect them. They will promise good things.

However, at the back of their mind, they have something which people cannot see and understand.

Our unfortunate population need proper awareness to distinguish dishonest from honest leaders.

Our country needs honest, transparent, and good leaders to serve the people’s interest and the interest of the country.

I am appealing to the educated people who have the heart for the people and the country to educate our majority of the rural (illiterate) population to make better choices when electing their leaders into parliament.

Educate people about the truth, and help them make good decisions for the good of the country.

Sky Bobeng

UPNG, Waigani

