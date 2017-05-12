Rural interest in soccer rises

By LARRY ANDREW

THE inclusion of rural teams Nawaeb, Markham and Bulolo in the National Premier League has captured the interest of soccer fans in Morobe, Federation Football PNG senior vice-president Roy Kamen says.

Kamen told The National that the competition was picking up momentum since it started two weeks ago.

He said FFPNG was focusing on bringing soccer to areas of the country that had not benefited from being part of a semi-professional competition.

He said the signs so far had been encouraging, with supporters turning out in numbers to cheer their teams on.

“It is a good sign for soccer under the FFPNG banner.”

Kamen said the competition had a two-round format and at the end of regular season, the top two teams from the two conferences (Southern, Northern) head into their playoffs. There are 12 teams taking part in the NPL.

Kamen was hopeful that the number of teams would increase as the competition grew in popularity.

