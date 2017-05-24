Rural league seeks support

THE newly established Melaripi Rugby Football League Association (MRFLA) is set on reviving the sport this year.

The association is proud to be associated with former Kumul five-eighth Tuksy Karu, a native of Karama village, Melaripi-Kaipi, Gulf.

The formation of the association came about because of the interest of youths from the Kerema Central local level lovernment.

MRFLA interim president Eric Saro said the revival was timely as the sport was becoming relevant again in the province with the rise of the Gulf Isapea and management of PNGRFL’s Southern Confederation.

“Rugby League in the province is seen as a pathway for the youths, and this is our fourth week into the competition,” Saro said.

The association board have appealed to the Southern Confederation to assist them with funding and technical support in order for them to run their competition.

