Rural people still missing out on services

I oppose the viewpoint of Randa N letter titled “O’Neil government has brought many changes” which was published by The National on July 1.

The writer claims that past governments have misused the country’s wealth without much development unlike the current one headed by O’Neill.

The writer failed to specifically point out which particular socio-geographic context he was referring to the developments that he thinks are happening.

As far as I am concern, most of the rural population is still missing out on basic services due to excessive politically-motivated exaggerated spending.

And yet we see scapegoats like Randa N punching the open air as if blindfolded.

When drawing the line between past and present governments one does not have to ignore the greed, truth-denials, clinical manipulation and law-bullying in order to anoint a politician as a saint, which is what exactly Randa N was implying.

So do not be fooled into believing what you are seeing.

Timothy Nigaul

Mumut Street, Morata 2

