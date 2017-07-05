Rural policy seen as a recipe for failure

The proposed integrated rural development policy for Papua New Guinea would perpetuate a handout mentality, a researcher says.

In releasing a paper under the National Research Institute titled What’s wrong with the (draft) integrated rural development policy for PNG, Dr Francis Odhuno said the paper looked at important issues behind the draft policy.

Odhuno argues, for example, that there is no reason for emphasising the absence of non-durable household assets such as refrigerators, televisions and vehicles to inform the required intervention in each rural place.

Odhuno also doubts the sustainability of duplicate public services to support businesses in rural communities.

He argues that by intervening through guarantee schemes in rural enterprise financing the policy is unlikely to achieve its intended goals.

The article states that the suggested policy measures are a recipe for failure.

It further said that the proposed policy fails to link rural development to the progress in land reform which should be the country’s most strategic policy priority.

It concludes by reiterating that the suggested rural development strategies and policy measures overestimate the expected impact of government actions and undermine the problem-solving capacity of the country’s rural communities and recommends the need to rethink sustainable rural development policies.

The draft policy was released by the Department of Implementation and Rural Development in June last year for stakeholders input, comments and suggestions.

