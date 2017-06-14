Rural school calls on MPs for road access

THE Asimba Primary School in Oro is appealing to leaders to provide road access to the school.

Teacher Ralph Kekedo said the school was located “on the fringes of the Kokoda local level government and between Oro, Central and Morobe provinces”.

“It is so remote that it takes up to two days at the most to travel to the school from the nearest station at Kokoda,” Kekedo said.

Kekedo said the only way teachers, students and villagers could reach the Kokoda station was by bush tracks that led into thick forests and across fast-flowing rivers.

“We also use rubber rafts to move our cargo and other equipment as it is much faster, taking only few hours.

“If on foot, it would take a few days,” he said.

Kekedo has called on Oro leaders, especially Governor Gary Juffa and Sohe MP Delilah Gore, to provide road access from Kokoda station to the school.

“Remoteness and lack of good roads is one reason why teachers are discouraged from coming to schools such as Asimba Primary,” Kekedo said.

“We currently have only three teachers and 56 students.

“Last year, I was the only teacher here, teaching multiple grades and subjects.”

Kekedo said the school was forced to close a few times because there were no teachers.

Like this: Like Loading...