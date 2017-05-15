Rural teams shock city-based opponents in National Premier League

Rural outfits Markham FC and Bulolo FC shocked their city-based opponents in the National Premier League Northern Conference double header in Lae on Saturday.

Bulolo beat Lahi United 2-1 in the first match and the main showdown at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium saw Markham thrash Morobe United 3-1.

In Madang, homeside Laiwaden pulled the plug on competition leaders Nawaeb FC to win 2-1.

The games in Lae played on a slippery surface in the stadium was an even tussle that saw Lahi United’s Begen Yanum, Winston Somasi, Junior Guaf on the attack for midfielder Max Efale to score on the 40 minute mark for 1-0 lead.

The Markham district-sponsored side came back confidently three minutes into the second stanza to equalise 1-1.

Billy Kapuk’s goal sparked the Markham side to apply pressure on United’s defence and they were rewarded with a corner kick.

Jonah Kera sailed the ball through the air for Fallen Francis to go for a header and extend the lead to 2-1.

The golden moment of the match arrived for Markham when goalkeeper Russel Chris returned the ball that saw left flanker Timmas Yawak beating the opponents for it.

Yawak dribbled the ball into the United’s territory then passed to Francis to score his second goal.

Markham then only had to defend in the remaining minutes.

Coach Hans German Gewebing said after the match the teams’ fitness in 90 minutes high intensity football paid off.

Markham 3 (Bill Kapuk goal, Fallen Francis, 2 goals)

Morobe United 1 (Max Efale goal).

Half time score: 1-0 (United) at SIK Stadium, Lae.

