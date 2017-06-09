Sabbath day included in the Commandments

IN response to Anointed Christian in a letter on June 2, 2017 “Real Day for Sabbath not named in the Bible”, I want to remind everyone that there are two things that God actually created using his energy, strength, knowledge, wisdom and power – Human beings and the 10 Commandments (Sabbath Day inclusive – 4th Commandment).

Here we see that God created this Sabbath Day for us to take heed of and follow by it. Regardless of our origins black/white and believers /unbelievers, Jews/Gentiles.

He expects us to follow so he is glorified in all that we do.

Anointed Christian, be vigilant in what we share with our fellow sinners/believers because you are already overriding God’s 10 Commandments.

Jacob Kavi’e

Sabbath Observer (2)

West Taraka Lae

